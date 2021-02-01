Closings & Delays: Nor’easter to keep some school districts learning remotely Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rather than students having a day off from school due to the winter storm, school districts across Southern New England have opted to switch to remote learning.

With distance learning becoming a necessity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, snow days are starting to become a thing of the past.

Many school districts had students learn remotely on Monday to keep people off the roadways.

With the storm expected to continue overnight and into Tuesday, several districts have already opted to stay remote for an additional day, including Providence, Woonsocket and Central Falls.

Be sure to check our Pinpoint Closing Network for the latest updates on what local schools are planning, along with parking bans and other closures.

