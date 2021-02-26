Arctic blast to send temperatures plummeting early next week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’ve had a taste of spring over the past few days, but Mother Nature is about to remind us who’s in charge.

After a week of temperatures in the 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year, Southern New England will experience another brief but frigid arctic blast.

The time frame: later Monday and all of Tuesday, a window of about 24 to 36 hours.

Much of our area will see high temperatures of near 50 degrees on Monday. However, by the time we wake up on Tuesday, it’ll be down in the teens.

The jet stream will set up well to the south of New England, allowing for cold arctic air to filter in for a short time. Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the area with feel-like temperatures in the teens.

Plus, a gusty northwest wind will battle the sunshine to make things feel even colder.

The good news? This arctic blast won’t last long and we’ll actually see a rebound in temperatures for later next week.

For those of you who are wanting spring to hurry up and arrive, here’s a reminder of what’s on the way:

Be sure to connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI

Twitter – smatregranoWPRI

Instagram – smatregrano