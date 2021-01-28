Temperatures plummet as Arctic blast hits Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — The coldest air of the season started arriving in Southern New England Thursday night.

An area of high pressure over Canada will pump arctic, dry air into the region through the weekend.

As the jet stream sits well to the south, this will allow the core of the cold to move overhead rather than being trapped to the north.

Below is an idea of what you can expect from this latest cold blast:

A frigid feel will take over the air, so wearing extra layers will be a must. That includes gloves, scarves, hats, and heavy jackets.

Also, limit your time outdoors if possible. As gusty winds and already frigid temperatures combine, frostbite is a concern for those who spend long durations outdoors and do not properly cover their skin.

Wind chills will fall into the single digits to near zero by 10 p.m. Thursday. Notice the darker purples across upstate New York and parts of Canada, a good indication that the core of the cold isn’t here yet.

When you wake up on Friday, give yourself extra time to get out the door. The feel-like temperature when you step outside will be near -10 degrees for those in Providence and Boston, and even colder for parts of northern New England.

Those conditions will improve throughout the day, but not by much.

Afternoon wind chills will still be near 0 Friday afternoon. The sun will be shining but won’t offer any aid due to those strong gusty north winds that will continue to funnel in the cold and dry air.

The only areas where the sun will not be shining is for parts of the Cape and far eastern Massachusetts as a band of heavy snow will move through. Those areas could see a coating to 2 inches for eastern Massachusetts and 2 to 5 inches out on the Cape.

Locations to the west could see a passing flurry or two but overall our day stays dry with some clouds mixing in from time to time.

By Friday evening, it’s a frigid one! Perhaps you have dinner plans, and weather-wise we’ll be good as clear skies will continue for most of the area. This is when the core of the cold starts to settle in.

By Saturday morning, we’re looking at wind chills below zero at 9 a.m. across all of Southern New England.

As the winds begin to lighten up on Saturday, the wind chills will improve as a result. However, it won’t be by much as wind chills will still be in the teens later Saturday evening.

As always you can download our Pinpoint Weather 12 weather app for all the latest updates on this arctic blast and also the potential of a coastal storm for the beginning of next week.

