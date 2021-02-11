Another round of wintry weather expected in time for Valentine’s Day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As if we can’t get enough wintry weather, we’re in a pattern that just doesn’t seem to want to give us any sort of break.

With only a few days inbetween, storm after storm has impacted our area, leaving behind slushy roads and piles of snow.

It looks like this pattern will continue right through the weekend and into next week.

The first system we’re watching is for late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Snow will begin to fall overnight Saturday, but is expected to transition into a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The accumulations appear to be on the lighter side, with only a coating to 1 inch of snow at the onset.

Even so, the storm is expected to create some slick travel conditions, especially for those heading out early Sunday morning.

The storm track should remain offshore, though there will be enough warmer air in the atmosphere which to shift the snowfall to a wintry mix throughout Southern New England.

Parts of Cape Cod will briefly start out with a wintry mix before it changes to rain. Communities along the southern coast of Rhode Island will also see some rain.

Temperatures will be close to freezing across the board, which will play a huge role in whether any rain falls in the rest of the region.

Overall, this does not appear to be a major storm by any means.

As for down the road, it looks pretty active. Several areas of low pressure will track from southwest to northeast over the next couple of weeks, providing New England with multiple chances for wintry weather.

A potentially more significant threat may be in store for Tuesday.

