After spring-like temps, wintry weather to return

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You may have heard the phrase, “If you don’t like the weather in Southern New England, wait five minutes.”

That phrase will be proven true over the next 24 hours, with the Pinpoint Weather Team expecting a round of rapidly changing weather conditions.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue into Tuesday evening. Temperatures will remain in the high 50s throughout the day but will drop into the 30s through the evening and into Wednesday morning.

Let's play "Find the Cold Front".

Big changes are ahead here in the Northeast….enjoy the spring-like temps while we've got 'em. pic.twitter.com/KmBuqR1TFd — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) December 10, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire region — except Block Island — with 1-3 inches of snow expected to accumulate throughout Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be far too warm for snow to begin accumulating on the roadways, but drivers are still urged to use caution during the morning commute.

The snow could cause poor visibility on roadways and it is possible some school districts will issue 1-2 hour delays.

Almost all flights arriving and leaving T.F. Green International Airport are on-time, but that could change overnight.

