AAA: High snowbanks, narrow roads create additional safety challenges for drivers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has seen some impressive snowfall totals over the past week, which have created narrow roads and additional challenges for emergency responders.

That’s why AAA Northeast is urging everyone to be extra cautious while driving and to pay attention to the state’s “Move Over” law.

The law requires drivers to reduce their speed and move to an adjacent lane whenever emergency vehicles are flashing their lights on the side of a road.

This applies to all police, fire and emergency vehicles. Also included are tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles.

The “Move Over” law was passed back in 2008 by the R.I. General Assembly, echoing many other state legislatures across the country in response to fatality increases and other serious injuries to first responders providing assistance to vehicles along roadways.

“There continues to be far too many tragic stories of law enforcement officers, highway maintenance workers and tow truck operators injured or killed assisting motorists,” AAA Northeast’s Lloyd Albert said. “The simple act of slowing down and moving over can prevent these senseless tragedies and make the roads safer for everyone.”

In the United States, AAA reports that two emergency responders are struck daily while working on the side of the road.

Albert added that one tow operator is killed every other week nationwide while assisting stranded drivers.

“We need to be particularly careful for vulnerable road users,” he said. “Pedestrians and others along the side of the roads … it’s kind of a tough time of year to be driving.”

According to FBI statistics, officers being struck and killed while assisting drivers is a major cause of law enforcement deaths nationwide.

The law is enforceable throughout the entire year, but with snowbanks at their highest level in years and roads narrowed by the recent blizzard, AAA urges Rhode Islanders to closely adhere to the statute.

“It’s really great to see Rhode Islanders capturing the spirit of this law and making our roadway work crews safe,” Albert said. “I call them roadway heroes because they’re out there each and every day.”

Albert adds the most common reason for why these crashes occur is due to drivers being impaired.