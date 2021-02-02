A recap of Monday’s nor’easter: The latest storm to impact Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The area spent most of the day digging out from Monday’s nor’easter, though for some, there wasn’t much of anything to dig out of.

Here’s why some area’s saw over a foot of snow and others just a couple of inches:

First, let’s take a look at the overall weather setup for the storm on Monday.

With high pressure to the north and east of our area, the winds around the high move clockwise. This helped assist northeast winds from our low pressure system to our south as the winds around the low pressure move counter-clockwise.

Think of it as both winds combining to push across Eastern New England.

The result? Above freezing temperatures due to the warmer ocean waters allowing for more rain and sleet to mix in.

The storm’s heaviest accumulations were found across portions of N.J., N.Y., and Conn. Over 2 feet of snow fell in some locations of New Jersey with 1-to-2 feet across parts of N.Y. and Conn.

Let’s take a closer look at why we saw lower amounts locally. Above I mentioned the northeast winds off the warmer waters of the Atlantic. That was just one factor to lowered amounts.

The next factor is a coastal front that set up north to south. This was one of those factors that you really can’t predict and instead have to track it in real-time.

The notion of having a rain/snow line was known prior to the storm but the unknown was how far west (or inland) that front would get.

A good way to visualize this storm was along and west of I-95 were the locations that saw the more accumulating snow due to the colder air hanging on. Points east mixed with sleet and even rain and had marginal temperatures above freezing.

Now, just because some didn’t see much snow with this storm, doesn’t mean that will be the case again. So here are some tips to keep in mind when shoveling snow, especially when the next storm hits.

Push the snow, rather than lift it. It will be less of a strain on your back and also allows you to use your entire body.

Wear breathable clothes that also do well with keeping the warmth contained such as a base layer top or bottom.

Warm boots are also important too as your feet and toes spend most of their time in the snow that you are shoveling.

Make sure you drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks while shoveling.

Be sure to connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI

Twitter – smatregranoWPRI

Instagram – smatregrano