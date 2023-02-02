EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With sub-zero temperatures in the forecast for Friday into Saturday, it’s important to make sure your home is ready to handle the frigid conditions.

When temperatures drop well below freezing, the pipes that run through your home run the risk of freezing. Aside from the short-term inconvenience, this can cause the pipes to crack and lead to costly repairs.

Here are five ways to help prevent your pipes from freezing:

1. Let your faucets run

A soft and steady drip is all that’s needed to help keep water running through your system.

2. Keep your home warm

Check the thermostat to make sure heat is being distributed throughout your home, especially in areas with exterior walls.

3. Leave cabinet doors open

Most kitchen sinks are close to an outside wall or window. Leaving the cabinets open will allow for warmer air to reach the pipes.

4. Seal leaks

Cover any areas that cause drafts and prevent cold air from entering and warm air from escaping.

5. Drain outdoor faucets

It’s also important to disconnect your hose. If you don’t, the water won’t fully drain out, which could freeze and damage your pipes.