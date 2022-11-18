EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With colder weather on the way, there are some important preparations you can make to make sure your vehicle is ready to handle winter’s grip.

Here are five ways to get your car ready for the cold months:

Check your car battery

The hot temperatures over the summer can degrade batteries and once the cold air settles in, they can lose 30 to 50 percent of their capacity. Your battery won’t charge by idling, so AAA recommends driving for 30 minutes to recharge a battery.

To check on the life of your battery, you can use a multimeter or ask your mechanic.

Check your tire pressure

It’s important to ensure your tires and filled and have enough tread. The recommended PSI can be found in your car’s manual, inside the driver’s side door, or on the tire itself.

Change your oil (if needed)

Good oil and a clean filter can improve your vehicle’s ability to start and run well. Check the recommended date to see if it’s time for an oil change.

Check your windshield wipers

Before winter sets in, it’s crucial to make sure your wipers are in good shape. Also, don’t forget to top off your windshield wiper fluid, and while you’re under the hood, check your coolant level as well.

Have a roadside safety kit handy

This should include a basic first aid kit, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets, and a container of water.