PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Do you remember where you were on February 6, 1978?

While we haven’t seen much snow this year, 45 years ago New England was rocked by the Blizzard of ’78.

That storm dropped more than 27 inches of snow over the course of 30 hours — no one expected it to be as bad as it was.

The technology and disaster plans that were used were not developed enough, and no one had ever seen a storm like it before.

Nearly 2,000 cars were stranded along major highways and people were trapped inside their homes.

The storm ultimately left nearly 100 people dead, with many of the deaths occurring from carbon monoxide poisoning inside stranded cars.

While Southern New England saw a major snowstorm last year, dumping 25 inches of snow, the Blizzard of ’78 is still the bigger storm in terms of snowfall, impacts and deaths.