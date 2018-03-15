Winter Weather: Tips to avoid roof collapses

When snow begins to pile up on a home or business, the roof could be seriously damaged due to the weight of the snow or the creation of an ice dam. Local emergency officials have offered up numerous tips on spotting if your roof is in trouble and what can be done to prevent a collapse.

Signs that a roof may collapse

Prior to a roof collapse, the Providence Emergency Management Agency says buildings generally exhibit signs that the roof is in distress and action should be taken immediately. The following are some of the symptoms that have been reported prior to roof failure:

Sagging roof steel – visually deformed

Severe roof leaks

Cracked or split wood members

Bends or ripples in metal supports

Cracks in walls or masonry

Cracks in welds of steel construction

Sheared off screws from steel frames

Sprinkler heads pushed down below ceiling tiles

Water in ponds where it has not formed ponds before

Doors that pop open

Doors or windows that are difficult to open

Bowed utility pipes or conduit attached at ceiling

Creaking, cracking or popping sounds

Tips to avoid a roof collapse

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency provided these important tips to avoid a roof collapse:

If roof snow can be removed with the use of a snow rake (available at most hardware stores), do so.

Use caution, as metal snow rakes conduct electricity if they come into contact with a power line.

Try to avoid working from ladders, as ladder rungs tend to ice up. Snow and ice collect on boot soles, and metal ladders.

Flat roofs can be shoveled clear, but only if it is determined that the roof is safe to stand upon. Exercise care when on the roof to avoid potentially dangerous falls.

Flat roof drainage systems should be kept clear to minimize the risk of excess roof ponding in the event of subsequent heavy rainfall or melting.

Large icicles can form on roof overhangs, but do not necessarily mean ice damming is occurring. Icicles overhanging doorways and walkways can be dangerous and should be carefully removed.

All of the mentioned actions should only be performed by able-bodied adults, as the snow is heavy, and roofs and other surfaces may be slippery. Protective headgear and eye protection is recommended.

Ice dams, which form when heat rises to the roof and melts a layer of snow, can be avoided using this simple trick.

