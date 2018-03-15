Winter Weather: Take precautions during winter storms

(WPRI) – A winter storm in New England can range from a moderate snowfall over a few hours to a Nor’easter, bringing blizzard conditions with blinding wind-driven snow that lasts several days. Rhode Island’s Emergency Management Agency has several ways you can keep your family safe, including taking precautions during a winter storm.

Dress for the season, wearing several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, rather than one layer of heavy clothing. The outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

Mittens are better than gloves.

Wear a hat; most body heat is lost through the top of the head.

Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Be careful when shoveling snow. Over-exertion can bring on a heart attack – a major cause of death in the winter.

Watch for signs of frostbite: loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in the extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes or the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, seek medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia: uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If symptoms are detected, get the victim to a warm location, remove any wet clothing, warm the center of the body first and give warm, non-alcoholic beverages, if the victim is conscious. Get medical help, as soon as possible.

WINTER WEATHER RESOURCES

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog