Winter Weather: Sledding Safety

After it snows, kids young and old like to hit the hills for a day of sledding. But, if certain precautions aren’t taken, a fun winter activity can be dangerous, or even deadly. Here is some vital information from KidsHealth.org to help make our outing enjoyable AND safe.

THE RIGHT HILL

Selecting the Spot

Make sure the hill is not too steep. You don’t want to pick up too much speed.

While it’s better to sled during the day, if you sled at night choose a hillside that is well-lit

TIP: If you feel you’re out of control, roll off your sled.

The End Game

Choose a hill with a long, flat runoff area at the bottom so there’s room to slow down.

Avoid hillsides that end near potential hazards, including: Streets Parking Lots Ponds Fences Wooded Areas



The Right Terrain

Choose a hill free of obstacles, such as: Jumps and bumps Rocks Poles Trees

Choose a hill that is snowy rather than icy

THE RIGHT GEAR

Protect Your Noggin

Wear a helmet, preferably one designed for winter sports.

A helmet designed for biking or skateboarding will also do.

Helmet should fit snuggly and sit right above your brow line – covering your forehead.

Dress for Success

To avoid hypothermia or frostbite, make sure outerwear is warm and waterproof.

Consider wearing snow pants, boots, winter coat, gloves, and a hat.

Avoid wearing scarves, which can pose strangulation dangers if they get caught.

Your Ride

Avoid sleds that can’t be steered, like saucers or plastic toboggans.

Don’t use makeshift sleds, such as cardboard boxes, lunch trays or inner tubes.

ODDS & ENDS

Adult Supervision

An adult should be present to administer first-aid if necessary.

Children 5 and under should ride with an adult.

Children under 12 should have adult supervision.

On the Sled

With the exception of young children, sledders should ride one at a time.

Sled sitting up and facing forward down the hill.

Keep arms and legs within the confines of the sled.

On the Hill