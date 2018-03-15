Winter Weather: Sledding Safety

After it snows, kids young and old like to hit the hills for a day of sledding. But, if certain precautions aren’t taken, a fun winter activity can be dangerous, or even deadly. Here is some vital information from KidsHealth.org to help make our outing enjoyable AND safe.

THE RIGHT HILL

Selecting the Spot

  • Make sure the hill is not too steep. You don’t want to pick up too much speed.
  • While it’s better to sled during the day, if you sled at night choose a hillside that is well-lit
  • TIP: If you feel you’re out of control, roll off your sled.
Sledding at India Point Park_121518

The End Game

  • Choose a hill with a long, flat runoff area at the bottom so there’s room to slow down.
  • Avoid hillsides that end near potential hazards, including:
    • Streets
    • Parking Lots
    • Ponds
    • Fences
    • Wooded Areas

The Right Terrain

  • Choose a hill free of obstacles, such as:
    • Jumps and bumps
    • Rocks
    • Poles
    • Trees
  • Choose a hill that is snowy rather than icy

THE RIGHT GEAR

Protect Your Noggin

  • Wear a helmet, preferably one designed for winter sports.
  • A helmet designed for biking or skateboarding will also do.
  • Helmet should fit snuggly and sit right above your brow line – covering your forehead.

Dress for Success

  • To avoid hypothermia or frostbite, make sure outerwear is warm and waterproof.
  • Consider wearing snow pants, boots, winter coat, gloves, and a hat.
  • Avoid wearing scarves, which can pose strangulation dangers if they get caught.

Your Ride

  • Avoid sleds that can’t be steered, like saucers or plastic toboggans.
  • Don’t use makeshift sleds, such as cardboard boxes, lunch trays or inner tubes.

ODDS & ENDS

Adult Supervision

winter sledding sign_9862
  • An adult should be present to administer first-aid if necessary.
  • Children 5 and under should ride with an adult.
  • Children under 12 should have adult supervision.

On the Sled

  • With the exception of young children, sledders should ride one at a time.
  • Sled sitting up and facing forward down the hill.
  • Keep arms and legs within the confines of the sled.

On the Hill

  • Never build artificial jumps or obstacles.
  • Walk up the side of the hill, leaving the middle open for other sledders.
  • If you fall off your sled, quickly move to the side.

