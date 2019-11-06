Winter Weather: Fire and Carbon Monoxide Safety

While fires and carbon monoxide can pose dangers at any time of year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says the risks are more prevalent during the winter than any other season. According to the NFPA, each year U.S. fire departments respond to more than 53,600 home structure fires that involve heating equipment. These fires cause, on average, 400 deaths and 1,520 injuries. But, there are ways to put a freeze on the dangers with this information from the NFPA and The American Red Cross.

Fire Prevention

Keep a three-foot clearance between all heating equipment and anything that can burn

Do not use your oven to heat your home

Inspect and maintain heating equipment regularly

Turn off portable space heaters whenever leaving a room and before bed

Make sure space heaters are tested by a recognized testing laboratory

Make sure your fireplace has a sturdy screen to prevent sparks from flying into the room More fireplace safety tips below

Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected and cleaned every year

Fire Safety

If a fire occurs in your home – GET OUT, STAY OUT and CALL FOR HELP

and Talk with all household members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan twice a year Know two ways to escape every room Make sure everyone knows where to meet outside in case of fire Make sure everyone knows how to call 9-1-1 WORKSHEET: Map Your Home Escape Plan

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home Teach children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do when they hear one Test smoke alarm monthly Replace batteries at least once a year, or immediately if the low battery warning chirps Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years

Install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms to avoid risk of carbon monoxide poisoning More CO safety tips below

Teach all household members to STOP, DROP and ROLL if their clothes should catch fire

if their clothes should catch fire More Fire Safety: American Red Cross

Fireplace Safety: The Dos and Don’ts

Keep your family safe with this vital information from Cumberland Hill Fire Department.

DO: Replace batteries in smoke detectors and CO2 detectors often.

DO: Have your chimney inspected and cleaned by a licensed professional before burning.

DO: Always burn dry, clean wood.

DON’T: Use accelerants like gasoline, lighter fluid, etc. to start a fire.

DO: Wear protective gloves when working around a fire.

REMEMBER: Fire embers can stay hot for up to four days when insulated inside of ash.

DO: Use a metal container with a lid to remove ashes.

DON’T: Use plastic, paper, or cardboard containers to remove ashes, as those materials could easily catch fire.

DO: Place metal container with embers far away from your home and any combustible material.

DO: Place container on asphalt or concrete.

DO: Wet down the embers when outside, away from any combustible material.

DON’T: Vacuum hot embers.

Carbon Monoxide

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a gas. It has no odor. CO gas is poisonous. It can make a person feel sick and can be deadly. In the home, heating and cooking devices that burn fuel can be sources of carbon monoxide. According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Nausea

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion

High levels can cause loss of consciousness and death.

Carbon monoxide detectors are the best way to protect yourself against this invisible killer. The NFPA suggests homeowners:

Install a CO alarm outside each sleeping area and test each month If the CO alarm sounds, get to fresh air and call the fire department immediately

Choose a CO alarm that has the label of a recognized testing laboratory

Interconnect all CO alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.

To keep your family safe, the NFPA also suggests homeowners:

Don’t warm a fueled engine, like a car or snow blower, in the garage – move it outside

Clear snow away from vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace during and after a snowstorm

Keep generators outside and away from doors, windows, and vent openings

Have heating system and chimneys inspected each year before use

Open the damper when using a fireplace

Never use a stove or oven to heat your home

Only use gas or charcoal grills – which can produce CO – outside

Holiday Decorations

The holidays should be a joyous time of year. However, improperly used decorations can cause a fire risk.

Candles

According to NFPA, the top three days for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve. If you like to burn candles, there are some safety steps you should keep in mind.

Blow out candles when you leave a room or go to bed.

Avoid using candles in the bedroom or other areas where people fall asleep Roughly 1/3 of home candle fires start in the bedroom

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn

Use candle holders that are sturdy and won’t tip over easily and place on a sturdy, clutter-free surface

Keep hair and clothing away from the flame

Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home

Have flashlights ready to use during a power outage. Never use candles.

NEVER leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle Keep matches and lighters up high and out of reach in a locked cabinet



Christmas Trees

One in every three home Christmas tree fires is electrical in nature.

The Tree Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when touched Before placing in stand, cut 2″ from the base of the trunk Keep tree at least three feet away from any heat source Make sure tree is not blocking an exit Add water to tree stand daily Get rid of tree after Christmas or when it is dry

