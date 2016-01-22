National Grid: What to do if the power goes out

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Any time a storm approaches power companies like National Grid have crews in place ready to deploy in case the power goes out.

But there are things power customers can do in the even of a power outage, National Grid said.

If the power does go out, it is important to keep flashlights, blankets and bottled water on hand, and to ensure all generators are outside the house to avoid carbon monoxide backups.

“Stay warm, stay safe, and we’ll get to you as quickly as we possibly can and get your power back on,” Spokesman David Graves said.

National Grid offers the following tips for customers to minimize inconvenience and maximize safety in the event that storm-related power outages occur.

National Grid customers who experience an outage should call 1-800-465-1212 to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electricity wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.

Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it’s an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.

People who depend on electricity-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company’s New England Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.

Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

