SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — While outdoor activities during the winter can be fun, those involving ice can be dangerous if the proper precautions aren’t taken.

It’s often difficult to know whether a frozen body of water is safe to stand on, since its strength can be determined by a number of factors.

The Rhode Island DEM’s state parks division says “there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice” outside of a dedicated rink. Here are some safety tips they provided for anyone looking to go out on the ice:

Never assume the ice is safe.

The only safe ice is at a rink.

Never skate on an untested lake or pond.

The ice should be at least six inches thick.

Never skate alone, at night, or in the dark.

Know the surrounding area and where to ask for help.

Never use ice as a shortcut.

Never go out onto the ice after an animal or toy.

In the event of an ice-related emergency, the state parks division says to follow these steps: