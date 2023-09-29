PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The wet, soggy weekends just keep on coming, and Rhode Islanders are getting sick of it.

“I was complaining to someone at Target the other day,” Jasem Alsane said. “We bonded because we were like, ‘Why is it raining only on the weekends? Suspicious.'”

The Pinpoint Weather team said it has rained 14 of the last 18 weekends.

Donna McGowan, who is hosting the final two walks for the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter this weekend, tells 12 News she’s never seen anything like this in her 14 years with the organization.

“It only rained once in that span,” McGowan said. “This year has made up for all of the years.”

The chapter relies on these walks to fund community programs and services. Fortunately, most participants are happy to brave the weather conditions.

“I would say 90% of the people that attended went off and did the three-mile walk,” McGowan said.

Rain or shine, McGowan is expecting thousands to show up this weekend.

“They want to find a cure or protocol to slow this disease down, and to give people a longer span in the first phase of the disease,” she said. “They are relentless, and they will be there.”

WaterFire is also expecting large crowds despite the wet weather.

“Don’t be afraid of the weather,” WaterFire Providence manager and co-CEO Peter Mello said.

Mello has noticed that, while the rain has made WaterFire challenging to set up, it hasn’t stopped people from coming.

“People have cabin fever and they want to get out,” Mello said.

Not all of the planned events can brave the rain though.

Bewitched and Bedazzled at Chase Farm in Lincoln has been canceled due to the wet weather, and won’t be rescheduled. Those who purchased tickets should expect to receive an email from them soon regarding refunds.