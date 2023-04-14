EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews have been battling brush fires across the state throughout the past week.

More than 150 acres of land burned in West Greenwich on Wednesday. Firefighters in Exeter worked to knock down a massive fire Friday. Brush fires also cropped up in communities like Coventry, North Smithfield, and Narragansett.

So why have so many wildfires been happening lately?

A Red Flag Warning was in place earlier in the week marking the risky conditions—dry and windy—which can cause fires to spread more quickly. Officials are asking people to avoid burning anything outdoors and be careful disposing cigarettes.

In the above video, Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca explains the phenomenon in more detail.