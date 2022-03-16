EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

So, if it were to become law, what would that mean for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts?

The “Sunshine Protection Act,” sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, would keep clocks one hour ahead of Standard Time the whole year.

There wouldn’t be any sunrises before 8 a.m. until Jan. 29, and the sun would never set earlier than 5:14 p.m. at any point during the year.

Here’s a look at what the sunrise and sunset times would be for Providence on certain days:

Nov. 6

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

Dec. 8

Sunrise: 8 a.m.

Sunset: 5:14 p.m.

Dec. 31

Sunrise: 8:13 a.m.

Sunset: 5:24 p.m.

Places on the western edge of the Eastern Standard Time Zone like Flint, Michigan, would have sunrises as late as 9:06 a.m. in early January.

The bill still has to pass the U.S. House of Representatives before it lands on President Joe Biden’s desk.