What to expect with our holiday weekend forecast

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As we approach the holiday weekend and continue on through Spring, it certainly won’t be feeling much like it over the next couple of days. As a cold front advances from the west later Thursday, it’ll bring in a brief chill for the day on Friday.

Daytime highs will only top out in the low and middle 40s with breezy conditions. If you plan on being outdoors, wear an extra layer and perhaps a light jacket.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will start to moderate a bit with temperatures near 50 on Saturday. We’re watching a pesky system that will churn off the coast near the Gulf of Maine. It could move close enough to throw some more clouds and maybe a shower or two back into our area, but not until Sunday. As of right now, this looks like a very low risk and it’s entirely possible the day ends up featuring a mix of sun and clouds.

If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to keep them but remember, this time of year you can still get burned, so applying some sunscreen may be a good idea.

Although this isn’t a picture perfect Easter weekend, it doesn’t look all that bad either!