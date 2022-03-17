EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed Thursday that La Niña conditions are expected to remain in place right into summer.

So what does that mean for Southern New England?

NOAA released its outlook for spring, which fans of warm weather will love. The agency predicts above-average temperatures for April, May and June.

NOAA gives our area about a 40-50% chance of seeing above-average temperatures during those months.

As for precipitation, NOAA is expecting an average spring.

Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Providence:

Month Average
Precip 		Average HIGH
Temp 		Average LOW
Temp 		Average
Temp
April 4.29″ 59°F 40°F 49°F
May 3.37″ 69°F 49°F 59°F
June 3.81″ 78°F 59°F 68°F

Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Westerly:

Month Average
Precip		Average HIGH
Temp		Average LOW
Temp		 Average
Temp
April 3.90″ 57°F 41°F 49°F
May 3.32″ 67°F 50°F 58°F
June 3.55″ 75°F 59°F 67°F

Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Newport:

Month Average
Precip		 Average HIGH
Temp		 Average LOW
Temp		 Average
Temp
April 3.81″ 56°F 39°F 47°F
May 3.03″ 65°F 49°F 57°F
June 3.41″ 74°F 58°F 66°F

