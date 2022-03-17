EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed Thursday that La Niña conditions are expected to remain in place right into summer.

So what does that mean for Southern New England?

NOAA released its outlook for spring, which fans of warm weather will love. The agency predicts above-average temperatures for April, May and June.

NOAA gives our area about a 40-50% chance of seeing above-average temperatures during those months.

As for precipitation, NOAA is expecting an average spring.

Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Providence:

Month Average

Precip Average HIGH

Temp Average LOW

Temp Average

Temp April 4.29″ 59°F 40°F 49°F May 3.37″ 69°F 49°F 59°F June 3.81″ 78°F 59°F 68°F

Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Westerly:

Month Average

Precip Average HIGH

Temp Average LOW

Temp Average

Temp April 3.90″ 57°F 41°F 49°F May 3.32″ 67°F 50°F 58°F June 3.55″ 75°F 59°F 67°F

Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Newport: