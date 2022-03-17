EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed Thursday that La Niña conditions are expected to remain in place right into summer.
So what does that mean for Southern New England?
NOAA released its outlook for spring, which fans of warm weather will love. The agency predicts above-average temperatures for April, May and June.
NOAA gives our area about a 40-50% chance of seeing above-average temperatures during those months.
As for precipitation, NOAA is expecting an average spring.
Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Providence:
|Month
| Average
Precip
|Average HIGH
Temp
|Average LOW
Temp
| Average
Temp
|April
|4.29″
|59°F
|40°F
|49°F
|May
|3.37″
|69°F
|49°F
|59°F
|June
|3.81″
|78°F
|59°F
|68°F
Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Westerly:
|Month
| Average
Precip
|Average HIGH
Temp
|Average LOW
Temp
| Average
Temp
|April
|3.90″
|57°F
|41°F
|49°F
|May
|3.32″
|67°F
|50°F
|58°F
|June
|3.55″
|75°F
|59°F
|67°F
Here are NOAA’s predicted averages for Newport:
|Month
| Average
Precip
| Average HIGH
Temp
| Average LOW
Temp
| Average
Temp
|April
|3.81″
|56°F
|39°F
|47°F
|May
|3.03″
|65°F
|49°F
|57°F
|June
|3.41″
|74°F
|58°F
|66°F
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App