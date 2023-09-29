CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — This is one of the busiest times of year for local farms that offer corn mazes, hay rides and other fall activities, but lately Mother Nature hasn’t been on their side.

“It’s a challenge,” said Vinny Confreda, owner of Confreda Farms in Cranston.

For the second weekend in a row, the rainy weather has forced Confreda to cancel some of their fall activities. Their corn maze was closed Friday and will be closed for at least part of Saturday.

“It’s wet, it’s muddy,” Confreda said. “When it’s rainy we don’t open it because we don’t want people slipping.”

While they can still sell apple cider, fresh donuts and pumpkins, Confreda said several hundred people typically come for their outdoor festivities on the weekends. When that can’t happen, they take a hit.

“It not only impacts us, but all the people that work for us,” Confreda said. “We have a lot of part-time, school children that rely on that fall money. So, it not only hurts us, but those who work for us, because they’re not working.”

At nearby Salisbury Farm in Johnston, hayrides to their pumpkin patch will only run Sunday this weekend, according to a post on social media.

The recent rain only adds to struggles for local farms. At Morris Farm in Warwick, the owner tells 12 News the wet weather this year has been bad for crops like corn and tomatoes.

Other weekend events like WaterFire and the two walks for the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter will take place rain or shine.