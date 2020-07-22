Web Extra: Answering your summer weather questions

Weather Week

by:

Posted:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All this week, the Pinpoint Weather Team is giving you an in-depth look at the severe weather threats the summer season can bring.

In the above video, Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello answers your weather-related questions with the help of Eyewitness News anchor Danielle North, which include:

  • Why are my allergies so bad this year?
  • What’s the difference between a regular thunderstorm and a severe thunderstorm?
  • Is a mild winter a sign we could see a record hot summer?

