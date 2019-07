NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The crew aboard Hurricane Hunter planes go to great heights to protect life and property.

There are only 12 airplanes in the world allowed to fly into hurricanes and two of them were recently at Quonset State Airport in North Kingstown. U.S. Air Force and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aircraft were on hand to remind people that it’s time to get hurricane-ready.