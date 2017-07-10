Weather Week: Flash flooding kills more than tornadoes, hurricanes

(WPRI) — There’s no doubt that funnel clouds, lightning flashes and gigantic waves battering the shoreline can dominate the news cycle when it comes to severe weather coverage.

But, sometimes it’s the weather events that don’t seem as dangerous that can actually pose the biggest threat to human life.

Flash flooding caused by heavy rain during thunderstorms kills more people each year than lightning, tornadoes or hurricanes.

According to the National Weather Service, floods kill an average of 127 people each year in the United States. That’s nearly twice the number killed by tornadoes.

Half of all flash flood deaths are vehicle-related. People get in trouble when they’re driving and think they can make it through a flooded road that ends up sweeping their car away.