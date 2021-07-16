Summer in Southern New England – it’s what we wait for all year.

But with the warmer weather comes the potential for all kinds of extreme conditions.

That’s why the Pinpoint Weather Team is exploring summer threats, including extreme heat, storm surges, wind damage, hurricanes and much more.

Be sure to tune in for Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats all this week on 12 News at 5:30 p.m.

Continuing Coverage