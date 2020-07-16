Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats

Weather Week
Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Severe weather can happen at any time.

All next week, the Pinpoint Weather Team is giving you an in-depth look at the severe threats summer weather can bring – from thunderstorms to flooding to rip currents – and helping you prepare with a look at this year’s hurricane season.

Watch Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats each night on Eyewitness News at 5:30 on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com