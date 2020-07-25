Know before you go: Detailed weather information for the beach and boating

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Summertime in the Ocean State means a lot of time spent at the beach and on the water.

Whether you’re catching some waves or getting some sun, it’s important to keep an eye on the conditions, and the Pinpoint Weather Team has you covered.

Our Ocean, Bay and Beach page on WPRI.com has everything you need to know before you go.

Every Southern New Englander knows the weather can change quickly. Whether it’s summertime thunderstorms or wintertime snowstorms, the local weather is always full of surprises.

While our Detailed 7-Day Forecast, Hour-by-Hour Forecast, and Interactive Radar Map help keep you informed year-round, our Ocean, Bay and Beach page has information tailored specifically for boaters and beachgoers – and it’s the only one around.

In addition to the coastal and marine forecasts, the page shows sky conditions, air and water temperatures, wave heights, and the rip current risk.

Plus, you’ll also find location-based tidal information with an interactive map.

To get a look at the current conditions in different parts of Rhode Island, the Ocean, Bay and Beach page also features a number of live cameras.

And to make sure the weather never catches you by surprise, you can take all of these features with you by downloading the Pinpoint Weather App on your smart phone or tablet.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

