How often does lightning strike in RI?

Weather Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The process of lightning formation is complex, but the safety rules are simple: when thunder roars, go indoors.

That’s the official saying from the National Weather Service and it’s meant to be taken literally.

If you’re outside and hear thunder, you are at risk of being hit by lightning, even if it appears to be far away.

Storm Ready: How to avoid being struck by lightning » | Thunderstorm and lightning safety »

So where does lightning strike the most?

A private forecasting company called Earth Networks now has a system for detecting both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning.

In 2019, it measured more than 19,000 strikes in Rhode Island alone. Texas came in at number one with more than 16 million strikes, and Florida was ranked fifth with more than 5 million.

But which state had the most lightning strikes per square mile?

According to the Earth Networks, Kansas barely beat out Florida last year, with roughly 100 strikes per square mile. While an exact number wasn’t available for Rhode Island, the state flickered down to the lower-middle end of the rankings.

Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats » | More Storm Ready Resources »

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour