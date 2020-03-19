Weather Now: Gloomy Day Ahead

TODAY: Widespread rain, heavy at times this morning. Overcast and dreary in the afternoon and evening with lingering drizzle, mist and fog. Cool and breezy with highs 45-50. East-northeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. About 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is expected.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few passing showers and areas of mist and drizzle. Near steady temperatures in the mid 40s.

**Spring arrives at 11:49 PM EDT Thursday night with the Vernal Equinox.**

FRIDAY: Turning warm and windy with a few rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s away from the coast…..50s near the shore. SW winds 15-25 with gusts of 30-35 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Early evening shower, otherwise clearing skies and windy. Temperatures initially very mild early, cooling to near 40 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunny and Dry

SATURDAY: Cooler but with sunshine, brisk….Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s

SAT. NIGHT: Clear skies, dry and much colder…late night temperatures in the mid to upper 20s

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly…High 42