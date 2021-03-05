Weather Now: Winter’s Chill Next Few Days

Good morning. Unseasonably chilly air will continue through the weekend. Look for a mix of clouds and sun today with highs only in the low to mid 30s. That’s about 10 degrees below normal for early March.

And the winds are adding to the winter feel. Northwest winds 10-20 mph will gusts up to 30 mph at times. That will keep wind chills in the ‘teens this morning and and it will “feel” around 20 degrees this afternoon.

The beat goes on tonight. Partly cloudy, blustery and cold conditions are expected with lows near 20 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Staying Cold and Dry

We’ll see another breezy day on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will once again only reach the mid 30s. Sunday will be cold but with lighter winds and abundant sun.

For those ready for a warm-up–it’s coming! Next week brings a stretch of well-above average temperatures starting on Tuesday.