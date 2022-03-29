Good morning. Winter chill continues today with sunny, cold and blustery conditions. Early morning wind chills are only in the single digits.

Temperatures today will climb to near 40 degrees. While not as cold as yesterday, that’s still more than 10 degrees below normal. Feel like temperatures this afternoon will top out around 30 degrees.

Winds stay busy through the day with sustained speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph. It’s enough to keep local waters under a “Small Craft Advisory”.

We’ll maintain mostly clear skies tonight with unseasonably cold temperatures. Lows drop to 20-25 by dawn.

Wednesday will still be cool and dry with hazy sunshine giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures soar to near 60 on Thursday, but it comes with the risk of scattered showers in the afternoon and continuing through Thursday night.