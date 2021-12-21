Weather Now: Winter Begins with Dry Skies, Seasonable Temperatures Today

Good morning! Winter begins today at 10:58 AM with the solstice. It will be a pleasant and seasonable start to the new season in southern New England, with highs 40-45. Sunshine in the morning will give way to increasing high clouds in the afternoon and evening. West winds turning north late day at 5-15 mph.

The evening and early part of the night remains dry with skies turning cloudy. Rain showers will develop after midnight with lows 30-35 early in the night and then gradually rising to the mid to upper 30s by dawn with northeast winds 5-10 mph .

EARLY MORNING RAIN WEDNESDAY:

An off-shore storm system passes well southeast of New England on Wednesday bringing a chilly rain for the first half of the day. While most areas will see “plain” rain, there is a slight risk of freezing rain for areas well north and west of Providence before dawn. Some slick spots are possible on the roads in NW RI, northeast Connecticut and Worcester County Mass during the pre-dawn hours. Rain ends by early afternoon with some sunshine returning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS FORECAST

Christmas Eve day looks mainly dry with a chance for a few flurries or light mixed showers in the early morning. This will be very minor and it does not look like it would cause any travel issues.

Later Christmas Eve Night (after Midnight) into Christmas Day, we’ll be watching the track and timing of a disturbance that will move through New England. Right now the track would support mostly rain in Southern New England with snow in central and northern New England. Stay tuned!