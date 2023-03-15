Good morning. The storm system that’s been impacting our weather since Monday will gradually move away today. Watch for a few slick spots in NW RI in the morning where 1-3″ of wet snow accumulated on the grass and car tops. Most of the rest of southern New England is waking up to bare ground.

Meanwhile, higher elevations of western and central New England had a doozy of a storm, with 2-3 feet of very heavy, wet snow. This caused thousands of power outages and a lot of damage to trees and powerlines

Locally, early AM snow showers will taper to lingering sprinkles and flurries today. It’s windy and cool with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs 40-45.

Northwest winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40mph. That will make the air temperature feel in the upper 20s to low 30s, so make sure to bundle up for a chilly mid-March day

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Clouds will continue to clear this evening with a cool, dry and blustery night ahead. Late night lows fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Northwest wind will be sustained around 10-20mph.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring a stretch of mild temperatures with high near 50. If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Friday evening and night, plan on dodging a few light rain showers. Those linger into early Saturday morning before drier weather returns for the rest of the weekend.