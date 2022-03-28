Good morning. Dust off your hat and gloves today. Unseasonably cold, mid-winter chill is back. In fact, we could break the record for the coldest high temperatures on March 28. It’s a record that’s stood for 96 years. The temperature to beat is 34°

Temperatures are starting off in the 20s this morning. Afternoon highs only in the low to mid 30s with intervals of clouds and sun. There’s a slight chance for a passing flurry, too.

Hour by Hour//A look at the upcoming conditions for the next 36 hours »

Adding to the cold feel—the winds. They are going to be whipping today. Northwest winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph. Those winds have our “feels like” temperature in the single digits and ‘teens this morning and only 15-20 degrees this afternoon.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Skies will clear tonight with lows cooling to 15-20 degrees with blustery winds continuing. Early morning wind chills will be in the single digits.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and brisk. It will still be unseasonably cold, though not as frigid as today.

Temperatures turn much milder by Thursday, but the warm-up comes along with our next chance for some rain.