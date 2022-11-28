Good morning. It’s a very mild start for late November with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s to start the day. While dry skies have returned, we are tracking a cold front that will swing across southeastern New England by late morning. The front will bring gusty winds and eventually some colder air during the afternoon and evening. Look for temperatures to hover near 50 through mid-day before dropping back into the 40s.

West winds this morning will turn to the northwest at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph

Winds will begin to diminish tonight with clear skies and much colder temperatures. Lows will fall back to the upper 20s by dawn.

Tomorrow will be dry, mostly sunny and cooler with light winds and highs in the mid 40s.