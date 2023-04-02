Good morning! Today will be much drier, but we’ll still have a pretty busy wind. Winds this morning could gust to 35mph from the northwest. The winds do ease this afternoon.

Winds will still be pretty active this afternoon, too, but strongest in the morning.

We’ll have lots of sunshine through the day and dry conditions. It’ll be cooler than yesterday afternoon with highs today around 50°.

Tonight, as the winds ease farther, temperatures will drop into the 20s under clear skies.

Monday looks fine with more sunshine, but the winds will be picking up again from the southwest. Afternoon winds will be between 10 and 20mph with gusts to 25mph.

Temperatures Monday will start out on the cold side, but afternoon highs will be in the low 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo