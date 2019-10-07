WEATHER NOW: Windy, Milder, Isol. Shower Today

TODAY: Windy and warmer with lots of clouds. While an isolated shower is possible, most of the day is dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s. South-southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers move in during the evening with widespread rain likely overnight. Temperatures dropping to the mid 50s by dawn.

TUESDAY: Early clouds then turning partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

We are monitoring an ocean storm for mid to late week. How close it comes will determine its impacts on Southern New England. For now, it looks unsettled Wednesday into Saturday. If the storm stays farther south, we could actually end up with some sunny and dry days.