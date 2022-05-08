Happy Mother’s Day! We had lots of sunshine for the moms and no shortage of wind!

Tonight, expect the gusty winds to continue to partly cloudy and dry conditions.

A large ocean storm continues to spin to our south, sending us some occasional clouds, but not much rain. The pressure differences between high pressure to our north and that ocean storm’s low pressure is giving us all the wind. That storm slowly works to the south during the next few days.

So, for Monday, expect windy conditions to continue with northeast winds of 15-25mph with gusts to 35mph.

But, we’ll have more sun than clouds, which will be nice. That rain should remain offshore.

Temperature-wise, we’ll start off cool with afternoon highs around 60.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo