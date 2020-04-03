Weather Now: Windswept Rain Today, Drier this Weekend

Live Now
TODAY: Windswept rain and drizzle continues throughout the day and evening. Highs only in the mid 40s. Northeast wind 15-25 with gusts of 35-40 mph . Strongest wind gusts along the coast.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy with lingering drizzle…. upper 30s low low 40s

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: A cloudy and damp start with some mist and drizzle at dawn… Mostly cloudy and drier through the afternoon and evening. Still chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SAT. NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, dry, cool. Lows mid 30s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, dry… increasing clouds in the evening. Highs 50-55. A brief, isolated shower is possible after sunset Sunday evening.

