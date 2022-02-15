Good morning. It’s a frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills in near and below zero at times. This will be the coldest morning of the week for most of us.

On this plus side, we’ll see lots of sunshine today, especially through early afternoon. Temperatures will once again be more than 10 degrees below normal with highs only 25-30.



Winds will still be a touch breezy at times this morning but will drop to 5-10 mph this afternoon.

The cold air lingers tonight with temperatures dropping into the ‘teens by dawn under clear skies and light winds.

Wednesday marks the start of a milder stretch of weather. Highs climb to the 40s with increasing clouds and breezy south-southwest winds developing.

LOOKING AHEAD: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Thursday Night

A heads up for our next round of precipitation that will move in on Thursday evening and night, bringing heavy rain and potentially strong winds.

The center of the storm will track to our north and west, bringing a surge of warm air ahead of it. That will push temperatures in the 50s. In addition to downpours, melting snow will lead to lots of ponding on the roads. Rainfall amounts look to range from 1/2″ to 1.5″.

We’re also concerned about the threat of strong wind gusts, in the range of 50-60 mph Thursday night into early Friday morning. Isolated wind damage and power outages are possible. Please check back for updates.