Weather Now: Downpours, T’Storm Today

We’ve issued a “Weather Alert” for today. Showers will develop by mid/late morning and continue through the afternoon and evening. The concern is for some locally heavy downpours at times, and perhaps a few (non-severe) thunderstorms. Any heavy rain will lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding. Most spots are expected to see 1/2″ to 1″ of rain, but isolated totals to 2″ are possible.

The unsettled weather is courtesy of a warm front lifting through New England. That front is bringing increasing humidity and numerous showers. With cloudy skies and showers ,temperatures stay cooler. Expect highs only in the low to mid 70s.

Showers will gradually taper off from west to east tonight, with low clouds and fog lingering through much of the night. By Wednesday, we’re back to warmer temperatures and partly sunny skies. The second half of the week looks warm, humid and mostly dry… right through Saturday.

-Meteorologists T.J. Del Santo and Michelle Muscatello