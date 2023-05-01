Good morning! After the weekend deluge we’ll get a drier day today. There could be a spot shower around this morning, but most of the day will end up dry with sunshine.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Busy southwesterly winds will keep the coast a little cooler…in the 50s, but inland areas will top in the lower 60s today. Well inland, there could be an additional shower this afternoon, but most of the day looks dry.

Tonight, the evening will be dry, but clouds and more showers are expected late in the night and Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s.

So, Tuesday starts out with some showers in the area…

More showers are possible as we head into mid-day and the afternoon.

Highs Tuesday will be a little cooler… in the mid to upper 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo