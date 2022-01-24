Weather Now: Watch for Slippery Spots this Morning; More Snow Showers Late Tonight

TODAY: Snow showers last night has left some slippery spots on the roads, so please use caution for the AM commute. Otherwise, a pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sun. It stays seasonably cool and dry… Highs in the low to mid 30s. Light north winds turning southeast at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds in the evening with some scattered snow showers after midnight. A coating to 1/2″ possible inland. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A few snow and rain showers in the morning and then dry and turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Milder and breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Southwest turning west at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Much colder, brisk and dry… highs in the mid 20s.