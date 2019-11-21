Weather Alert: Watch for Black Ice This Morning, Sunny Today

Watch for icy spots on untreated roads this morning. Skies have cleared, but lingering dampness on the roads has turned to black ice where temperatures have cooled to near freezing. Improving conditions after 7AM.

We’ll finally see some much deserved sunshine today. Temperatures will be milder and north-west winds will turn west at 5-10mph. Overall, a very nice turnaround from the last few days. Highs 45-50.

Expect a clear and cool evening with temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will begin to roll in overnight with temperatures slowly climbing back into the 40s by dawn.

Friday is a mild and breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun. An approaching cold front will bring a quick passing shower in the afternoon, but most of the day is dry. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s, with west-southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph

It’s a 50/50 weekend ahead. A little cooler than normal on Saturday, but it’s the better day for cleaning up leaves in your yard or stringing holiday lights. Expect sunshine and breezy winds with highs in the mid 40s.

An area of low pressure will bring a chilly rain to southern New England from late Saturday night through most of Sunday. There may be a few wet flakes mixed in the rain before dawn on Sunday, but most, if not all, of this storm will fall as rain in southern New England.