Weather Now: Warmth, Dry Conditions Continue into the Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s inland, mid 70s at the coast. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph
OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »
TONIGHT: Mostly clear…some patchy fog at the coast near dawn. Staying mild with lows 50-60.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Dry
SATURDAY: Mix clouds and sunshine, mild and dry. Highs in the mid 70s inland, low 70s at the coast.
SUNDAY: Mix clouds and sunshine, breezy and warm. Highs upper 70s
Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog