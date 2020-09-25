Weather Now: Warmth, Dry Conditions Continue into the Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s inland, mid 70s at the coast. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear…some patchy fog at the coast near dawn. Staying mild with lows 50-60.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Dry

SATURDAY: Mix clouds and sunshine, mild and dry. Highs in the mid 70s inland, low 70s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Mix clouds and sunshine, breezy and warm. Highs upper 70s

