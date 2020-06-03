Weather Now: Warmer, With An Isolated Late Day Shower/T’Storm

Breaking News
TODAY: Warmer and a bit muggy with partly sunny skies and an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon/early evening. Most of the day is dry. Highs near 81 inland, 70s at coast. SW 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: An early shower or thunderstorm… then slow clearing, warm and muggy. Patchy fog possible at the coast. Lows 60-65.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and less humid… Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and muggy… Highs near 82. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most of the day is dry.

