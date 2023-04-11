Good morning! Temperatures today will be even warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 70s. Today, however, we’ll have some gusty west-southwest winds which could help fan and spread any fires that do develop.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

A Fire Weather Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. This means that because of the gusty winds, low humidity and dry brush, fires could spread very quickly. We’ve seen fires popping up here and there in recent days.

Winds pick up this afternoon with some afternoon gusts to 30mph.

Sunshine will give way to some late day clouds today as a cold front heads south from Canada.

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, but we’ll stay dry. It’ll be mild and breezy overnight with lows down to 48. That front will pass to our south overnight, then stall.

Another nice day for Wednesday! It’ll be warm again with more sunshine.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 70s inland, cooler at the coast. Winds from the northwest 10-20mph…some gusts to 25mph possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo