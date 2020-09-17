Weather Now: Warmer Today, A Few Sprinkles Tonight

We’re in the final days of summer (or so says the calendar) and today will still feel like the season is hanging on. If you’re a fan of the warmer temperatures, soak it in today, because a shot of much cooler air will move in late tonight. It will bring us the coolest temperatures of the season for Friday into next week. In fact, the temperatures will be more reminiscent of October than mid-September.

Ahead of that cool air, though, we’ll see highs this afternoon reach to between 75-80. It will be a bit muggier, too with a mix of clouds and sun. By late day, skies will turn mostly cloudy.

At the coast, plan on a mix of clouds and filtered sun, with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than inland areas.

By tonight, an approaching cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles or light showers. Temperatures will stay in the 60s most of the night, and then will cool to the mid to upper 50s just before dawn.

Cooler air will be settling in to southern New England through the day on Friday. Temperatures will barely budge, and with mostly cloudy skies and a breezy wind, you’ll want to plan on having a sweater or sweatshirt with you.

THIS WEEKEND: Cool and Dry

