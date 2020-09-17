Weather Now: Warmer Today, A Few Sprinkles Tonight

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re in the final days of summer (or so says the calendar) and today will still feel like the season is hanging on. If you’re a fan of the warmer temperatures, soak it in today, because a shot of much cooler air will move in late tonight. It will bring us the coolest temperatures of the season for Friday into next week. In fact, the temperatures will be more reminiscent of October than mid-September.

Ahead of that cool air, though, we’ll see highs this afternoon reach to between 75-80. It will be a bit muggier, too with a mix of clouds and sun. By late day, skies will turn mostly cloudy.

At the coast, plan on a mix of clouds and filtered sun, with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than inland areas.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »

By tonight, an approaching cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles or light showers. Temperatures will stay in the 60s most of the night, and then will cool to the mid to upper 50s just before dawn.

Cooler air will be settling in to southern New England through the day on Friday. Temperatures will barely budge, and with mostly cloudy skies and a breezy wind, you’ll want to plan on having a sweater or sweatshirt with you.

THIS WEEKEND: Cool and Dry

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/15/2020: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour