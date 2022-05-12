TODAY: Warmer… Early clouds/fog will gradually turn partly sunny by afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with light northeast winds turning east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Low clouds re-develop. Areas of late-night fog along the coast. Mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s

FRIDAY: Early morning clouds and coastal fog, then partly sunny skies, warm and a bit humid. A slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s inland, mid to upper 60s at the beaches/coast. Light east winds turning south at 5-10 mph.